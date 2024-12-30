Corbin Burnes and D-backs finalize $210 million, 6-year deal that’s the richest in team history

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Four-time All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized their $210 million, six-year contract.

The team made the announcement on Monday night, two days after news broke that the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had agreed to terms, pending a successful physical. The deal includes a potential opt-out for Burnes following the 2026 season.

The right-hander joins a starting rotation that includes Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodríguez, which could be one of the best in baseball. Burnes’ deal is the richest contract in franchise history.

The 30-year-old Burnes was perhaps the top free agent pitcher on the market after going 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA for Baltimore last season, when he earned a $15,637,500 salary. The Orioles acquired the right-hander in a February trade after he spent his first six major league seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s no shock Burnes landed a big contract, but the destination was a surprise. Arizona’s payroll usually ranks in the middle of the pack among big league teams.

Arizona is spending in an effort to compete with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Diamondbacks, who barely missed the playoffs this year, reached the World Series in 2023 before losing to the Texas Rangers in five games.

