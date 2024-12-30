Appeals court upholds $5 million award in sexual abuse verdict against President-elect Donald Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a jury’s finding that Donald Trump sexually abused a columnist in an upscale department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion on Monday upholding the $5 million award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll. The longtime magazine columnist had testified at a 2023 trial that Trump turned a friendly encounter in spring 1996 into a violent attack after they playfully entered the store’s dressing room. Trump skipped the defamation and sex abuse trial after repeatedly denying the attack ever happened.