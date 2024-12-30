Another Democratic state lawmaker in Florida is joining the Republican party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Following Florida Democrats’ losses on Election Day, a second state lawmaker has announced she’s switching her party affiliation and joining the Republican caucus. In a post on social media, Rep. Hillary Cassel said Florida Democrats are out of touch with voters and that she has a better chance of achieving her priorities from within the Republican Party. Cassel, who is Jewish, also criticized the Democratic Party for its “failure to unequivocally support Israel.” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called Cassel’s decision “deeply disappointing.” With Cassel’s switch, Republicans will expand their supermajority to an 87-33 margin over Democrats in the state House.

