A suicide bomber kills a police officer and wounds another in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say a suicide bomber killed a local police officer and wounded another in a southern Iranian port city, home to a large Sunni Muslim community. The hard-line Javan Daily, a newspaper close to the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, said the attacker stopped Capt. Mojtaba Shahid’s car Saturday evening in Bandar Lengeh before detonating his vest. Shahid’s deputy, who was also in the car, has been hospitalized in critical condition. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but some local news outlets claimed Ansar al-Furqan, an Al-Qaeda-linked Sunni militant group, was behind it. The city, some 620 miles south of Tehran, has no recent history of militancy.

