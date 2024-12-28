Trump appears to side with Musk, tech allies in debate over foreign workers roiling his supporters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump appears to be siding with Elon Musk and his other backers in the tech industry as a dispute over immigration visas has divided his supporters. Trump, in an interview with the New York Post on Saturday, praised the use of visas to bring skilled foreign workers to the U.S. The issue has become a flashpoint among his conservative base. Trump said he has “always liked the visas,” and is a “believer” in the program, though in the past he has criticized it.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.