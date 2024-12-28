Noah Cates extends goal-scoring streak to 5 games as Flyers beat Ducks 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Cates extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, Morgan Frost scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Saturday.

Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who had lost four of their past five. Samuel Ersson stopped 31 shots.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal made 22 saves.

Frost had no angle but ended up banking a shot in off the inside of Dostal’s stick on a backhand 5:57 into the third for his seventh goal of the season.

Cates tied Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault for the longest active goal streak in the league at 4:03 of the second off a snap shot in front of the goal to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Takeaways

Flyers: Right wing Travis Konecny played in his 600th career game, making him the seventh member of the 2015 NHL Draft class to reach that milestone.

Ducks: Defenseman Radko Gudas suffered a lower-body injury during the third period and did not return.

Key moment

Farabee put it out of reach with 2:20 remaining on an empty-net goal. The Ducks pulled Dostal for an extra skater during a power play, but could not convert. Farabee, who was serving a penalty for the Flyers having too many skaters, came out of the box, stole the puck near the blue line and had a breakaway before putting it in.

Key stat

Anaheim left wing Cutter Gauthier played 13 minutes, had two shots on goal and picked up a hooking penalty in his first game against Philadelphia. Gauthier was the fifth overall selection by the Flyers in the 2022 draft but refused to sign and forced a trade to Anaheim last year.

Up Next

Flyers play at Los Angeles on Sunday, and Ducks host Edmonton.

