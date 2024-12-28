Skip to Content
News

Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $210 million, six-year contract, AP source says

By
Published 12:17 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $210 million, six-year contract, AP source says.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content