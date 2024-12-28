Anderson hits 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds left to lead Utah State past No. 20 San Diego State 67-66

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tucker Anderson made a 3-point shot from the right wing with 6.8 seconds left and Utah State stunned No. 20 San Diego State 67-66 on Saturday after rallying from an 18-point deficit.

SDSU’s Wayne McKinney III missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left, and the Aggies’ reserves rushed to the other end of the court to swarm Anderson. The winning shot came after SDSU’s BJ Davis missed a 3-pointer.

Ian Martinez scored 17 points, Mason Falslev 16 and Anderson 14 for Utah State (12-1, 2-0 Mountain West).

Miles Byrd and Nick Boyd scored 14 apiece for SDSU (8-3, 1-1), which went cold from the field in the second half and saw its four-game winning streak end.

The Aggies, who trailed 40-22 late in the first half, went up 56-55 on Falslev’s layup on an inbounds play with 6:16 left for their first lead. But they didn’t score again for more than four minutes as SDSU took a 65-58 lead. Martinez converted a 3-point play and Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to pull to 65-64.

Boyd made the first of two free throws and Jared Coleman-Jones rebounded before Davis’ missed 3.

Takeaways

Utah State: The Aggies showed some mettle in the middle game of a three-game trip. They trailed 43-32 at halftime but used an 8-0 run early in the second half to get back into it.

San Diego State: The Aztecs played their trademark defense early on, but the Aggies figured it out early in the second half.

Key moment

The winning shot by Anderson.

Key stat

SDSU shot just 25.9% (7 of 27) in the second half and 38.5% (20 of 52) overall.

Up next

Utah State is at Nevada on Tuesday night, while San Diego State is at Boise State next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball