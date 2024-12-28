Ahkello Witherspoon makes last-minute interception to preserve Rams’ 13-9 win over Arizona

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams spent the entire second half struggling on offense while bending just enough on defense to preserve a tiny lead.

Arizona even backed Los Angeles into its own end zone in the final minute, needing just one big play to steal a win.

Ahkello Witherspoon and the Rams hung on by their fingertips, and now they’re on the brink of another NFC West title.

Witherspoon made a diving interception on a deflected pass in the end zone with 37 seconds to play, and the Rams barely maintained command of the division race with a 13-9 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Puka Nacua had 129 yards receiving and Kyren Williams scored the only touchdown for the Rams (10-6), who grinded through a difficult offensive night and survived a hair-raising fourth quarter for their fifth consecutive victory.

“We didn’t do a whole lot great, to be honest with you,” said Matthew Stafford, who passed for 189 yards in the Rams’ ninth win in 11 games. “Didn’t run it great. Didn’t throw it great. But found a way to get a win and get enough points.”

The Rams host Seattle (9-7) in their regular-season finale next weekend, but they could already have coach Sean McVay’s fourth division title clinched before then.

If the Bills, Browns, Vikings, Commanders and 49ers combine for three wins — or two wins and a tie — over the next two days, Los Angeles will be NFC West champions based on its strength of schedule, no matter what happens against Seattle.

If the Rams don’t get that strength-of-schedule help this week, they’re still in command of the division race: The Seahawks will have to beat the Rams and get help from multiple teams to claim the West while denying the Rams’ sixth playoff berth in eight seasons under McVay.

The Rams narrowly avoided a winner-take-all finale against Seattle by holding off the Cardinals, who played a tremendous defensive game one week after getting eliminated from playoff contention.

Kyler Murray passed for 321 yards and threw two late interceptions for Arizona (7-9), which managed just three points out of three drives into Rams territory in the fourth quarter.

Arizona drove to the Los Angeles 5 in the final minute, but the Rams called an all-out blitz on first down. Murray’s quick pass deflected off tight end Trey McBride’s helmet, and Witherspoon made a 10-fingertip interception in the end zone that was upheld by video review even though the ball touched the ground while between his hands.

“Just the way the NFL works, you never really know, honestly,” Witherspoon said. “I thought I stuck it. You saw by my celebration. But once I saw that replay, any time that ball hits the ground, you never know.”

McBride made both his 100th reception and his first touchdown catch of the season for Arizona, which has lost five of six. McBride had 12 catches for 123 yards, and Marvin Harrison Jr. had 96 yards receiving.

“The ball didn’t bounce our way,” Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon said. “Got the ball at the end, thought we were going to win, and they made a good play. It stings because we’re there, but we’re not there. When we play our brand of ball, we can compete and beat everyone, but it doesn’t mean a lot.”

Williams’ 14th rushing TD of the season 3:23 before halftime opened the scoring and capped the Rams’ first good drive.

Arizona finally scored midway through the third quarter on a 1-yard catch by McBride, who got his first touchdown on the 98th reception of his franchise-record season for a tight end.

The Cardinals got to 10-9 early in the fourth quarter with Chad Ryland’s short field goal after their second straight impressive drive. Rams rookie Joshua Karty made his second field goal with 6:41 left.

Arizona drove to the Rams 40, but stalled before rookie Kam Kinchens intercepted Murray’s fourth-down heave to the goal line with 3:02 left. But Kinchens cost the Rams a few dozen yards of field position by returning it to the 11 instead of batting it down, and the Rams’ offense punted the ball back to the Cards just 1:01 later.

“I felt like for sure we were going to win that game,” Murray said. “We drove down the field, and (there’s) nothing the defense can do to stop us, and at the end a (lousy) turn of events. We got unlucky.”

Hoecht’s swat

Michael Hoecht blocked Arizona’s extra-point attempt in the third quarter. The 6-foot-4 linebacker leads the NFL this season with three blocked kicks, the second-most in Rams history.

Injuries

Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams was evaluated for a concussion in the second half. … RB James Conner suited up despite a knee injury, but had just four ineffective carries before getting shut down.

Rams: RT Rob Havenstein sat out with a shoulder injury incurred during practice this week. The veteran missed his fifth game of the season, and backup Joe Noteboom committed three holding penalties.

Up next

The Rams have won three straight and 11 of their last 15 over Seattle. The Cardinals finish at home against the 49ers.

