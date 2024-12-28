Abortions are up in the US. It’s a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel

Even with abortion bans in place in most Republican-controlled states, the number of people obtaining them has grown slightly. That’s part of a complicated picture of the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade two and a half years ago. Abortion pills are more common now. So is traveling to other states for care, often on journeys hundreds of miles long. Public support for the right to abortion has also increased since before the ruling. That’s been reflected in most ballot measures to add the right to abortion to state constitutions being adopted.

