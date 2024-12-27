State funeral begins for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who instituted economic reform

NEW DELHI (AP) — A state funeral has begun for Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister widely regarded as the architect of the country’s economic reform program. The veteran leader, who was also credited for a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, died late Thursday at age 92. Singh’s body was taken Saturday morning to the headquarters of his Congress party in New Delhi, where party leaders and activists paid tributes to him and chanted “Manmohan Singh lives forever.” Later, his body was transported to a crematorium ground for his last rites as soldiers beat drums. A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh was prime minister for 10 years until 2014.

