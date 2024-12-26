Yuma Officials Stress Firework Safety Ahead of New Year’s Celebrations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the holiday season in full swing, Yuma officials are reminding residents about firework safety as New Year’s approaches. Many residents in the area celebrate the season by using fireworks, but officials are stressing the importance of safety to avoid dangerous accidents.

Yuma allows certain “permissible consumer fireworks,” but it’s important to note that any fireworks that explode, shoot flames, or leave the ground are illegal. Fireworks are only allowed on private property, and using them on public property, such as parks, streets, or sidewalks, is prohibited.

Andrew Cooper, a representative from Phantom Fireworks, emphasized the need for adult supervision when using fireworks. “Yeah, they need to be put out with water, and adult supervision is a big thing. I know some people who have lost hands because of such things, but the number one thing is to make sure they’re put out before you dispose of them because the garbage can can catch on fire very easily,” Cooper said.

Local residents, too, are urging caution, especially when children and pets are around. Yuma resident Dennis Kruger pointed out the potential dangers of fireworks for animals. “Away from children and stuff. I’ve seen videos of dogs taking fireworks in the house and they go off. We just really have to be safe with things,” Kruger said.

Permissible fireworks can only be used in Yuma from December 24th to January 3rd. Despite being legal, fireworks can still be hazardous and require careful handling to prevent fires, injuries, or property damage.

With strict rules and safety warnings in place, Yuma officials hope everyone can enjoy the holiday season responsibly and without incident.