Russia arrests 4 suspects accused of plotting to kill top military officers on Ukraine’s orders

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency says that it has arrested several suspects accused of involvement in an alleged Ukrainian plot to assassinate senior military officers. The annoucnement on Thursday follows the killing of a top Russian general more than a week ago. The Federal Security Service or FSB said Thursday that it has arrested four Russians accused of making preparations to kill senior Defense Ministry officials. The FSB said that the suspected organizers of the attacks were planning to kill one of the senior officers using a remotely controlled car bomb. It added that another top military official was to be assassinated by an explosive device hidden in an envelope.

