Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas, delaying holiday travel

DALLAS (AP) — A line of severe thunderstorms are firing up in Texas and could spark severe weather, including high winds, hail and potential tornadoes. Some flights were delayed or cancelled early Thursday at airports in Dallas and Houston. The National Weather Service says the greatest weather risk on Thursday would stretch across Texas east of Dallas, between Houston and portions of southern Arkansas and western and northern Louisiana. The risk includes the possibility of tornadoes and wind gusts between 60 and 80 miles per hour. Parts of the region could see hail as large as one inch in diameter.

