Estonian government to meet as investigators probe interruption of undersea cable

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Estonia’s prime minister says his government will hold an extraordinary meeting later as investigators try to find out what disrupted a Baltic Sea power cable bringing electricity from Finland. The Estlink-2 power went down just after noon on Wednesday. Officials have been on edge about undersea cables in the wake of damage to two data cables in November and Nord Stream gas pipeline, both of which have been termed sabotage.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.