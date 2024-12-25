Trial of man accused in Trump assassination attempt in Florida pushed back to September

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump in South Florida won’t be tried until September 2025. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in an order released on Monday that Ryan Routh’s trial will begin Sept. 8 instead of the previously scheduled Feb. 10 start date. Routh has pleaded not guilty. Routh’s attorneys had asked the judge to delay the trial until next December, saying they needed more time to review the evidence against him and decide whether to mount an insanity defense. Routh’s charge of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate carries a potential life sentence in the event of a conviction.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.