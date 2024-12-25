Kansas State returns to desert to face Rutgers in the Rate Bowl

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas State did not finish the regular season the way it wanted to.

Not by a long shot.

In the thick of the Big 12 race — potentially the College Football Playoff — heading into the final month, the Wildcats stumbled to three losses in their final four games.

The good news: they played well enough early in the season to earn a chance to end it on a good note in Thursday’s Rate Bowl against Rutgers.

“I hate losing in general,” Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson said. “We earned this opportunity to play another game. We just want to go out and showcase some of the things that we didn’t get to showcase.”

The Wildcats got the season off to a good start, their only loss in the first seven games coming against BYU on Sept. 21. Then things started teetering as teams found a way to slow Kanas State’s power-running offense.

With opponents stacking the line to slow running back DJ Giddens, the Wildcats were far less productive offensively, scoring nine fewer points and putting up nearly 50 fewer yards over the final four games compared to the first eight.

“You can look at taking a loss two different ways: you can either sit there and sulk in it or you can sit there and find something to get better on,” Kansas State center Hadley Panzer said.

Rutgers (7-5) had its rough stretch in the middle of the season, losing four straight games. The Scarlet Knights rebounded to beat Michigan State in the regular-season finale after losing to No. 21 Illinois by a touchdown.

Rutgers has had one of its best offensive seasons in years, averaging 27.9 points per game — best since 2009. The Scarlet Knights also are one of the nation’s best teams at taking care of the ball, ranking eighth nationally in turnovers, committing only eight.

Rutgers is playing bowl games in consecutive years for the first time since a run of four straight from 2011-14.

“We fought through some real adversity this season, injuries to a level that I haven’t really seen very much in my 37 years of doing this, but a team that kind of reinvented itself midseason,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said.

Missing running backs

Both teams will be without their top running backs with Giddens and Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Giddens led the Wildcats with 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. Dylan Edwards, a transfer from Colorado, will likely carry more of the load after averaging 3.6 yards per carry as Giddens’ backup.

Monangai ran for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the Scarlet Knights. Antwan Raymond was Rutgers’ second-leading rusher with 344 yards.

Facts & figures

The game will be played at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. … Kansas State is playing in the Rate Bowl for the fifth time. The Wildcats beat UCLA 35-17 the previous time in the desert in 2017 when it was called the Cactus Bowl. … Athan Kaliakmanis has attempted every pass for Rutgers this season, throwing for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns.. … The Wildcats led the Big 12 and were 22nd nationally against the run, allowing 114.9 yards per game. … Rutgers has won 10 straight nonconference games and 14 of its past 15. … K-State’s Avery Johnson joins Alabama’s Jalen Milroe as the only Power 4 quarterbacks with at least 2,500 passing yards and 525 rushing yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football