US and UK criticize Pakistani military court convictions of civilian supporters of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States and the United Kingdom have expressed deep concern over the recent handing down of convictions by Pakistani military courts to 25 civilian supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan over last year’s riots. The convictions had previously also been criticized by the European Union and Pakistani human rights activists. There was no immediate response from the Pakistani government, but, state-run Pakistan Television on Tuesday showed some people welcoming the decisions of the military, saying the punishments were a lesson to those who attacked the government and military installations in May 2023 following the arrest of Khan, who remains behind bars.

