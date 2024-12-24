Turkey’s soaring costs are creating a ‘lost generation’ of kids forced to help their families get by

ISTANBUL (AP) — One-third of Turkey’s children live in poverty, with many forced to work to support their struggling families. Persistently high inflation, exacerbated by economic policies and currency depreciation, has left families unable to afford basic needs such as rent, food and an education. In Istanbul’s Tarlabasi neighborhood, the Sahin family embodies this crisis, with 11-year-old Atakan scavenging recyclables to help his family survive. Experts warn of a lost generation as children drop out of school or enter low-wage vocational programs. Despite government welfare efforts, rising living costs and insufficient support perpetuate the cycle of poverty, leaving Turkish children dreaming of a better future.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.