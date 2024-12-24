Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo takes family to Lapland for Christmas vacation

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo says it was “just a little cold” as he posed bare-chested in the snow before taking an icy dip during a Christmas holiday in Finland’s Lapland region. The 39-year-old Portuguese international traveled with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children, who met Santa Claus in a 10-minute video posted online by Ronaldo on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United great, who appeared to decline to ski with his family, wished his followers — including 645 million on Instagram — a “Merry Christmas” in Spanish. The Al-Nassr striker is on a winter break from Saudi Pro League action until Jan. 9.

