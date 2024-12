CIBOLA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Friends of Cibola National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be hosting its second annual 5K walk on January 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The walk will be held at the Goose Loop Auto Tour in Cibola.

Friends of Cibola NWR invite the public to enjoy a walk in nature and see a variety of animals.

You can visit their website to register.