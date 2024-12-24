Skip to Content
News

Quick Refrigeration gives out free AC unit to Yuma local

Quick Refrigeration
By
Published 3:29 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quick Refrigeration has given out a free air conditioning unit to one person from Yuma.

The winner of the AC unit was Ansel Traynor, the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of Gila Ridge High School.

Traynor says he was excited to win because his previous unit was more than 17 years old and the heater stopped working.

Quick Refrigeration will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025.

You can watch the video of Traynor winning the AC below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OShqM2q3N4w
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content