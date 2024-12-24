Quick Refrigeration gives out free AC unit to Yuma local

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quick Refrigeration has given out a free air conditioning unit to one person from Yuma.

The winner of the AC unit was Ansel Traynor, the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of Gila Ridge High School.

Traynor says he was excited to win because his previous unit was more than 17 years old and the heater stopped working.

Quick Refrigeration will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025.

You can watch the video of Traynor winning the AC below: