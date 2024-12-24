NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it’s their duty to spread their love of Jesus

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jake Bates was standing on the turf in his hometown of Houston when asked to reflect on an unlikely journey from learning how to sell bricks to making game-winning kicks for the Detroit Lions. Bates used his platform as an NFL player to spread his love of Jesus. A month later, Bates told The Associated Press it is a duty to share his faith. The NFL is filled with players and coaches who feel the same way, such as Houston’s C.J. Stroud, Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins, and Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens.

