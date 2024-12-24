Skip to Content
Newly improved Kennedy Memorial Park unveiling January 4

City of Yuma
By
New
Published 12:13 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for Kennedy Memorial Park on January 4.

The City of Yuma will be unveiling the park at 11 a.m. to showcase its upgrades and improved courts.

Members of Yuma City Council, project team members, Parks and Rec Director Eric Urfer and professional skateboarder Ryan Lay will be present at the ceremony.

A BMX showcase, entertainment, a DJ and vendors will be at the park for the day.

“This is a project worthy of a big celebration,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer. “These improvements demonstrate the power of community collaboration in enhancing our parks and recreational facilities. Skaters, hockey players, and volleyball enthusiasts all contributed their expertise and feedback to make these upgrades possible. None of this was easy, but together we’ve reached the finish line. We thank everyone who provided input and support, and we look forward to continuing the revitalization of our parks as outlined in Yuma’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Trails Master Plan.”

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

