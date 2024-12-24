Hong Kong police issue arrest warrants and bounties for six activists

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have announced a fresh round of arrest warrants for six activists based overseas, with bounties set at $1 million Hong Kong dollars for information leading to their arrests. According to the warrants, the six individuals are wanted for national security offences such as secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces. They include Tony Chung, the former leader of now-defunct pro-independence group Studentlocalism. The government had previously issued two rounds of arrest warrants and bounties for more prominent activists, including ex-lawmakers Ted Hui and Nathan Law.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.