Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton will be home for Christmas after being discharged from a Washington hospital where he was treated for the flu. The 78-year-old Democrat was admitted on Monday afternoon with a fever. A spokesperson says Clinton was released Tuesday with gratitude for the care he received at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. The spokesperson says Clinton sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all. Clinton served two terms as president between 1993 and 2001. He campaigned this fall for Vice President Kamala Harris.

