After fighting virus, storms and Republicans, departing North Carolina Gov. Cooper focuses on wins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper leaves his job next week after eight years. It’s a span in which the southern Democrat picked his moments against a Republican-dominated legislature to win big on expanding Medicaid and on requiring cleaner energy. State law barred Cooper from seeking a third consecutive term. Now the 67-year-old Cooper must decide whether to run for the U.S. Senate in 2026. He tells The Associated Press that he’ll take some time to “think about how I can best contribute to the things that I care about.” Cooper’s national profile grew during this year’s presidential campaign, launching him into the conversation as a potential running mate for Kamala Harris.

