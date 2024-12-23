Southern Africa elections brought big changes in 2024

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Old liberation movements in Southern Africa suffered serious electoral declines this year as millions of people made their voices heard in elections. The African National Congress lost its majority in South Africa for the first time since it came into power in 1994. That brought a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. The Botswana Democratic Party was also removed from power with an overwhelming victory for the opposition. The party had governed Botswana since 1966. Liberation parties in Namibia and Mozambique managed to hold on. But analysts say recent election outcomes in the region show how voters are starting to pay little value to these liberation parties’ struggle credentials.

