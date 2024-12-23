Prosecutors: Brooklyn businessman will plead guilty to conspiracy charge in case against Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Brooklyn businessman identified only as “Businessman-5” in an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection with the illegal collection of campaign contributions. Prosecutors told two Manhattan federal court judges on Monday that Erden Arkan has indicated that he wants to plead guilty. Arkan is a wealthy construction magnate. They say the plea would be to a conspiracy charge alleging that he committed wire fraud through the collection of campaign contributions made under the name of someone other than the true contributor. A lawyer for Arkan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

