Nissan, Honda expected to announce plans to merge, creating world’s No. 3 automaker

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automakers Nissan and Honda are expected to announce plans on a merger that would catapult them to a top position in an industry in the midst of tectonic shifts as it transitions away from reliance on fossil fuels. The two companies, and smaller Nissan alliance member Mitsubishi Motors, said their top executives would hold a news conference later Monday. News of a possible merger surfaced earlier this month, with reports saying that the talks on closer collaboration partly were driven by aspirations of Taiwan iPhone maker Foxconn to tie up with Nissan. Japanese automakers face a strong challenge from their Chinese rivals and Tesla as they make inroads into markets at home and abroad.

