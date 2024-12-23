Local organizations hold ham drive to raise food for those in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several influential organizations, small businesses and people throughout Yuma County teamed up to raise money and food for those in need during this year’s ham drive.

These proceeds will go towards to senior centers, homeless shelters and safe houses for survivors of domestic violence.

The donation’s coordinator explains why it's important to donate during this time.

"To give back to those that are in need and so we can’t give gifts but we can actually give them a warm meal to eat on a season that’s a time for giving," said donation coordinator Rosa Long.

The drive ended at 2 p.m. but they are still taking donations through GoFundMe.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.