France observes a national day of mourning for victims of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte

PARIS (AP) — France has marked a national day of mourning for the victims of Cyclone Chido, which devastated the French overseas department of Mayotte earlier this month. Flags were flown Monday at half-staff across the country, and a minute of silence was observed. The cyclone caused extensive damage to the island and left 35 dead and around 2,500 injured. Prime Minister François Bayrou, who is under pressure to announce his cabinet 10 days after his appointment, participated in the observance. The Elysee Palace confirmed no announcements would occur before 6 p.m. local time out of respect. A Mayotte lawmaker accused the government of neglecting the island, calling the political focus on cabinet reshuffling “disgraceful.”

