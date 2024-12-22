Thousands stream into Belgrade square to protest against populist Serbian president

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands have streamed into a central square in Serbia’s capital for a big rally against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government. Their tight grip on power has been challenged by weeks of street protests led by university students. The rally Sunday at Belgrade’s Slavija Square was called by students and farmer unions. It’s part of a wider movement demanding accountability over the Nov. 1 collapse of a canopy at a railway station in the country’s north that killed 15 people. Vucic said he wouldn’t budge to opposition demands for a transitional government and accused his opponents of using students to try to seize power.

