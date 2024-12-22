Luigi Mangione to appear in Manhattan court to face state charges in death of UnitedHealthcare CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan court on state murder and terror charges. Luigi Mangione was formally charged last week by the Manhattan DA with multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism. That case, brought by the Manhattan district attorney, will run parallel to his federal case. His court appearance was preempted by federal prosecutors bringing their own charges. The federal charges could carry the possibility of the death penalty, while the maximum sentence for his state charges are life in prison without parole.

