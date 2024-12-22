Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 16, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 16 people. A strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City killed at least six people, including four children, according to the Civil Defense, first responders affiliated with the Hamas-run government. The Israeli military said it carried out a precise strike on Hamas militants sheltering there. A strike on a home in central Gaza late Saturday killed at least eight people, and a further two people were killed in a strike in the south after midnight, according to hospitals that received the bodies. There was no immediate comment from the military on those strikes.

