Collin Moore, Lok Wur lift Grand Canyon over Saint Louis 73-72

PHOENIX (AP) — Collin Moore led Grand Canyon with 20 points and Lok Wur scored the game-winning jump shot with one second left as the Antelopes took down Saint Louis 73-72 on Sunday night.

Moore had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Antelopes (8-4). Rayshon Harrison scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). JaKobe Coles scored 11 and Wur added six points off the bench.

The Billikens (6-6) were led by Isaiah Swope with 17 points and eight assists. Kalu Anya added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Robbie Avila finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Harrison scored 12 points in the first half for Grand Canyon, who led 37-32 at halftime. Moore led Grand Canyon with 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.