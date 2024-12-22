4 dead in Turkish ambulance helicopter crash

MUGLA, Turkey (AP) — An ambulance helicopter has crashed in southwestern Turkey, killing all four people on board. Two pilots, one doctor and one health care worker were taking off Sunday morning from the city of Mugla on their way to pick up a patient in the neighboring province of Antalya. The helicopter hit the hospital building from where it was taking off and crashed into a nearby field. Mugla Gov. Idris Akbiyik noted that there was heavy fog at the time of takeoff and that authorities were investigating the incident.

