McLaughlin scores 26 and Northern Arizona takes down Southern Utah 83-75

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 26 points as Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 83-75 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin added seven assists and four steals for the Lumberjacks (8-4). Jayden Jackson shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 23 points. Carson Towt had 21 points and shot 9 of 19 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line.

The Thunderbirds (8-6) were led by Jamir Simpson, who posted 20 points and nine rebounds. Tavi Jackson added 16 points and two steals for Southern Utah. JT Langston Jr. finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.