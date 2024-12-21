Lara Trump says she’s removing herself from consideration to be Florida senator

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, says she’s removing herself from consideration to be a Florida senator. That ends speculation she could replace Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been tapped to be the incoming administration’s secretary of state. Lara Trump posted Saturday on X that she “decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate.” Instead, she promised a “big announcement to share in January.” Trump recently announced she was stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, raising questions about whether she wanted a Senate seat. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement if Rubio is confirmed to his new post.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.