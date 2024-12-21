38 people are dead and over 100 remain missing in Congo after a ferry capsizes in the river Busira

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Thirty-eight people are confirmed dead, and over 100 remain missing after an overloaded ferry in the Congo capsized late Friday night, according to local officials and eyewitnesses.

Twenty people are confirmed to have been rescued so far.

The boat was traveling on the Burisa River in the northeast of the Congo as part of a convoy of other vessels, and the passengers were primarily merchants returning home for Christmas, said Joseph Joseph Kangolingoli, the mayor of Ingende, the last town before the site of the accident.