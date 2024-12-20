Ohio lawmakers approve charging up to $750 for police and jail videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — People seeking copies of police and jail videos in Ohio may have to pay up to $750 per department if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a measure approved by the state legislature. The amendment to the state’s sunshine laws was quietly introduced and passed after midnight Thursday by the GOP-controlled legislature. It’s not clear if the Republican governor supports it. A news media group is urging a veto. First Amendment and government transparency advocates said they were blindsided by the measure. These are public records, routinely provided for free or at little cost following a decades-old state court ruling.

