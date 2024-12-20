Skip to Content
Man found dead from hit and run near Wellton

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fatal hit and run happened Friday morning near Wellton, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

A little after 10:00, YCSO was notified of a dead body near the westbound Interstate 8 exit ramp and South Avenue 36 E.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and found the body, which they determined was struck by a vehicle. 

The vehicle fled the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or 78-crime to remain anonymous 

