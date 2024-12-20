A Missouri judge says the state’s abortion ban isn’t enforceable, ensuring legal abortions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Missouri’s near-total abortion ban is unenforceable under a new constitutional amendment. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Jerri Zhang has issued an order to block the state’s strict abortion law. The ruling Friday comes after a new abortion-rights constitutional amendment recently took effect. Missouri is one of five states where voters approved abortion-rights ballot measures in the 2024 general election. The amendment does not specifically override any laws. Instead, advocates must ask courts to knock down bans they believe are now illegal. Zhang’s order is temporary, but it signals that she’s likely to find the ban unconstitutional.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.