55th Street ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On 55th Street most homes have gathered together to tell the story of the iconic poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The idea and tradition started over 20 years ago to spread holiday cheer to those who drive by.

Russ Jensen, a local participant, says it is all about love and spreading the message of Christmas.

“Well I think at this time in this day and age we have to have that we want to maintain that, I think that the Christmas season affords us a good time to do that be a good neighbor and things like that," said Jensen.

Two of the founding members, who made the first local desert snowman, say the annual tradition is all about the community.

“We just do it for the people, they enjoy it, they like doing it, they drive, some of them drive through here every night, and we just do it for the people," said Chuck and Linda Craig.

The couple says a contest inspired the decorations for whoever could have the most and highest lights, then someone else decided to add the poem to their house.

Eventually all the neighborhood was on board.

Jensen shares why the poem was chosen for their street.

“When I say a basic story for Christmas I mean that’s a story that everybody knows every child learns the Night Before Christmas as they grow up and that’s basically it it’s really a lot of fun," said Jensen.

The last day for the light show and candy will be Christmas Eve, but the lights will stay up for the entire week after