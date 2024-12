YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recognized a Yuma local as a Member of the Month.

Alma Ornelas was recognized for the "best taquito" since she's been serving food in Yuma starting in 2008.

Alma’s dedication to the community is unmatched. Whether sponsoring events or supporting local organizations, she’s always giving back with a smile.