Utah mom killed with 3 kids was a refugee who fled violence in Myanmar

A Utah woman who police believe was shot and killed by her husband along with three of their children was a refugee who fled violence in Myanmar. The family of Bu Meh said Thursday that she had dreamed of her family living together in their own home in the United States. The relatives say they can’t comprehend why her husband would rob her and their children of the security they had achieved in the U.S. The couple’s 17-year-old son survived being shot in the head but has been hospitalized with a severe brain injury.

