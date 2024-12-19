Local Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Salvation Army chapter of Yuma distributed about 300 gifts bags to the community as part of their annual Angel Trees.

They collected gifts from all the Walmarts across Yuma County.

There were tens of cars lined up waiting to pick up their holiday bag along with a turkey or chicken.

The Salvation Army says that they were able to help about 300 families along with over 700 children and almost 200 teens. Adding all this wouldn't have been possible with out the support of the Yuma Community.