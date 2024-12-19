Skip to Content
Local Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:10 PM
Published 11:56 AM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Salvation Army chapter of Yuma distributed about 300 gifts bags to the community as part of their annual Angel Trees.

They collected gifts from all the Walmarts across Yuma County.

There were tens of cars lined up waiting to pick up their holiday bag along with a turkey or chicken.

The Salvation Army says that they were able to help about 300 families along with over 700 children and almost 200 teens. Adding all this wouldn't have been possible with out the support of the Yuma Community.

News

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

