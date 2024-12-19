Kopitar, Fiala each score a pair as Kings rally past Flyers 7-3

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala scored two goals each and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Thursday night.

Kopitar scored the tying goal in the final minute of the second period and then re-directed a pass from Alex Turcotte for an insurance goal in the third period. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Kopitar now has at least one point in 19 of his last 24 games, but it was his first multi-goal game since scoring a hat trick on the opening night of the season.

Warren Foegele tipped Jordan Spence’s shot past Philadelphia goalie Aleksei Kolosov for the winner 1:54 into the third period.

Fiala scored the first and last goals of the game, while Tanner Jeannot and Quinton Byfield also scored for the Kings, who won for the eighth time in their last 11 games.

Tyson Foerster scored a pair of goals and Noah Cates had one for Philadelphia, which lost its third straight. Kolosov finished with 20 saves.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles has faced the fewest shots in the NHL this season, and the team yielded 26 to Philadelphia. The Kings extended their streak of allowing three goals or fewer to 10 games.

Flyers: Coach John Tortorella scratched defenseman Cam York for Thursday’s game. Tortorella said before the game that York “has been stuck in neutral” since returning from a shoulder injury.

Key moment

Kolosov was unable to cover a loose puck in the final minute of the second period, allowing Kopitar to have an easy, tap-in goal. It changed the momentum of the game.

Key stat

With Foerster’s three points, Cates’ goal and an assist by Bobby Brink, the Flyers now have 137 points this season from players under the age of 25, third most in the NHL.

Up next

The Kings continue their seven-game road trip in Nashville on Saturday. Philadelphia hosts Columbus on Saturday.

