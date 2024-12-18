Yuma City Council honor two outgoing members

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council is honoring two members leaving office with a ceremony Wednesday night.

Ema Lea Shoop and Michael Shelton are both coming to the end of their city council terms.

Shelton served on the council for two terms, from January 2016 to December 2024.

Meanwhile, Shoop's is the city's longest serving member in city history with over 20 years.

“I’ve put the rest of the council members on notice if they have not fulfilled what I think they should do I will come back to the podium,” said Shoop.

We'll have some final remarks from both council members tonight at 10.