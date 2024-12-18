Wisconsin’s tight Republican majority sparks hope for bipartisan cooperation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans will still be in charge when the Wisconsin Legislature returns to work in January but will have the narrowest majorities in years. That’s giving Democrats optimism that both sides will be able to work together better than they have in the six years since their party’s Tony Evers became governor. Both sides are eyeing the state’s massive $4 billion budget surplus. What to do with that money will drive debate over the next two-year budget. Questions hang about whether Evers plans to run for a third term in 2026 and how the state will interact with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

